De Sure-Fraimz launches Granduer Heights Estate to deliver affordable homes

De Sure-Fraimz Total Investment Limited, a property investment company in Lagos has launched Granduer Heights Estate to deliver affordable homes to Nigerians.

The launch, which took place recently at Granduer Heights Estate, Abijo, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area had realtors, partners, and investors in attendance.

Speaking at the product launch, Kelechi Unono-Okagbare, managing director and co-founder, De Sure-Fraimz Total Investment Limited of said the estate was launched to provide affordable homes that meet the needs of Nigerians.

“In recent times, there has been some tremendous increase in population in this axis of Lagos state, the vision, However, is to provide affordbale luxury that meets the needs of accommodation for the people of Lagos State,” she said.

“It is strategically located in the heart of Abijo, Ibeju Lekki, with proximity to Corona International School, the largest Shoprite in West Africa, Novare Mall among others,” she noted.

“Investors would enjoy a high return on investment on land and also on rental income as there is an occupancy rate of 90 percent,” she added.

According to Unono-Okagbare, the property title is a proposed certificate of occupancy as the company has already put in the application.

“Our special launch offer would be going for N12 million after which we begin selling at the price of N15 million,” she said.

As a way of easing the stress from investors, the company will deliver 100 percent dry land to its subscribers without them having to sand fill.

Speaking also during the launch, Emuobo Unono-Okagbare, chief executive officer and project director of the organisation said De Sure-Fraimz Total Investment is looking at welcoming subscribers, investors, and stakeholders to be part of its vision and leverage the unique investment opportunity created by the firm.

“We looking to welcoming a lot of subscribers, investors, and key stakeholders to be part of our vision as this is a unique real estate investment opportunity,” he said.

One of the realtors who attended the launch, who gave his name Clement, applauded the managing director and the management of De Sure-Fraimz Total Investment Limited for their vision of revolutionizing the Lagos real estate sector with the company’ innovative concepts.

Another realtor that was present, Ifeoma, said: “I am proud to be a part of this vision and project and I am looking forward to having a tremendous working relationship with you.”

“I would readily encourage any investor to take advantage of this product before it gets sold out because I know it will be in no time,” said Gbenga Rabiu, the company’s executive director.