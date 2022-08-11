Communication strategy crucial to compete in real estate – ThePush Consulting

ThePush, a leading strategy and communications company, says effective communication is crucial for players in the real estate and hospitality industry to compete globally.

Tobi Durosinmi-Etti, managing partner of ThePush Consulting, during his welcome address at the Africa Communication Week themed ‘The Language of Real Estate and Hospitality in Africa’ spoke on the importance of strategic communications in Africa’s transformational goals.

“Communication is an integral part of every business and deliberate efforts should be put into making sure it is strategic and effective if we want to see more businesses thrive in Africa,” Durosinmi-Etti said.

“This is why we have guest speakers here today who are thought leaders in their industries who have paid the price and borne the scars of building businesses that are promoting Africa’s growth and transformation.”

Muibi Kehinde Hammed, chief executive officer of MKH Investment, a guess speaker, spoke on the importance of effective internal and external communications in building a business.

“Communication is very key to every business you are building. Your internal stakeholders need to understand your business language before the external audience can,” he said.

Read also: Facilities managers’ relevance in today’s real estate devt

“If your business is not online, you have not started yet. If you truly want to remain in business, start communicating with your audience,” he urged.

He also spoke on the vital role communication played in the real estate sector and how it helped in excellent delivery of services.

Also, Ruth Okorie, a realtor, expressed delight at the event, calling it a very enlightening program.

“As a realtor, these are the kinds of events that we look forward to. Truly, it has given me a new perspective on communication as an effective tool in establishing productive business relationships.”

“This of course would lead to business growth and profitable transactions which I believe are good for Nigeria’s economy and Africa as a whole.”

She noted that ThePush did well by organizing the event, saying “it was a very enlightening program and we look forward to having more of its kind.”

A panel session which had Tobi Yusuf, partner and head of marketing communications, Veritasi Homes; Ahmad Raza, general manager, Radisson Hotel Group, Muibi Kehinde Hammed, chief executive officer, MKH Investment and Aderinsola Jolaosho, managing partner of ThePush as moderator, stressed on the importance of effective communication.

ThePush is a fast growing strategy and communications company creating products and experiences to drive growth and impact.