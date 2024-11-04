Commitment to urban development earns Danjuma, others NITP recognition

Theophilus Danjuma, a retired general in the Nigerian Army, Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina State, and Festus Adebayo, CEO of Fesadeb Media Group and Convener, Africa International Housing Show, were recently given special recognition by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP).

Authorities of the professional body explained that Danjuma and his colleagues were conferred with the Institute’s Honorary Fellows for their respective commitment and contribution to the environment, urban and regional development.

The recognition and conferment of the honorary award were part of the institute’s 2024 annual conference and general meeting held in Enugu, which brought together distinguished professionals from across Nigeria to celebrate the contributions of these honorees.

Danjuma was recognized for his commitment to environmental conservation and urban development, particularly through his greening initiatives in Abuja. The project is aimed at combating deforestation, reducing urban heat, and improving air quality.

The retired army general is said to have significantly enhanced the city’s green spaces, leading to a more sustainable and aesthetically pleasing environment. His commitment to public education through workshops and seminars on environmental issues further highlight his dedication to fostering a greener Nigeria.

Governor Radda was recognized for his visionary leadership in urban and regional planning which has stood him out as a public servant. His administration has appointed four physical planners to key state roles, revitalized the Katsina State Urban Development Board with N1 billion worth of equipment, and initiated extensive urban renewal projects, with a N74 billion budget dedicated to the expansion of urban roads.

His work has reshaped the physical planning landscape in Katsina, positioning the state as the leader in urban and regional planning in Northern Nigeria.

According to NITP, Adebayo was recognized for promoting urban and regional planning through his global brand, the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS). He is said to be a committed supporter of the NITP, and has used platforms like Housing TV Africa to spotlight critical planning issues.

In his remarks after receiving the award, Governor Radda expressed gratitude to the NITP for recognizing the efforts being made in Katsina State. “We thank the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners for recognizing the efforts we are making in our state. I also thank Almighty Allah for making this possible.

This will inspire and give us the courage to achieve more, particularly in tackling issues like flooding that could be mitigated with proper urban planning. This award, given by such a professional and esteemed body, holds great value for us, and it encourages us to continue developing and planning our state,” he assured.

A surprised Adebayo, thanked the institute for the recognition, saying, “The notice for this honorary fellowship came to me as a surprise. I see it as a call to do more in promoting town planning and urban development, which are integral to Nigeria’s housing and construction development. I am deeply honoured and thank the President, the Council of Fellows, and everyone who made this possible. This award has charged me to contribute more to the development of the sector.”

Earlier, Donatus Obialo, chairman of the College of Fellows, had highlighted the Fellows’ role in upholding the integrity of the institute. “Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners is not only an honour and title, but also a responsibility. Your conduct from now on will be an excellent confirmation of this honour and award,” he charged the honorees.

He urged them to lead by example, noting that “nothing must be done that will tarnish the image of the institute or the planning profession.”

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

