CDK commits to quality products, supports Abuja housing expo

CDK Integrated Industries, a major producer of porcelain tiles, says it is committed to producing quality products for both local and international property markets.

The company, which is also committed to contributing to the real estate and construction industry in Nigeria, is the platinum sponsor of the on-going Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event with the theme, ‘Housing for All: The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment’, has brought together top real estate stakeholders to discuss and display sector trends, and is expected to be declared open by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

“CDK chose to sponsor this event because AIHS is a platform that showcases innovative projects, products, and services, and this greatly aligns with our deep commitment to quality and innovation,’’ Abimbola Onagbade, Brand and Marketing Manager at CDK, explained in a statement in Lagos.

Onagbade revealed that, with a focus on quality, dependability, and sustainability, CDK is renowned for its premium tiles created from carefully chosen raw materials and the most cutting-edge tile manufacturing technologies available worldwide.

“We do not spare anything to produce quality porcelain tiles at CDK. I am elated that we will get to show every participant that our products meet worldwide quality standards at the exhibition’’, Onagbade added.

She said that CDK was one of the best producers of porcelain tiles in the world, noting that with a large distribution network, the company was a leading solution provider in the real estate and construction sectors in Nigeria.

“CDK porcelain tiles are best-in-class and widely accepted in the market due to durability, impermeability to moisture, and resistance to wear and tear,” she explained.