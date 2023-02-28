Brains and Hammers, Kano partner on coordinated pharmaceutical centre

Brains and Hammers Limited, a leading indigenous construction, infrastructure and property development company, has partnered with Kano State government to develop a Coordinated Pharmaceutical Centre. This is aimed to realise federal government’s quest to end wholesale of drugs in unregulated environment across the country.

The N150 billion Pharmaceutical Centre, which sits on 117 hectares of land, is a product of efforts put in by the tripartite pact executed by Brains and Hammers, the developer of the groundbreaking trade hub in West Africa, Kano State government and Jaiz Bank Plc.

The federal government, in 2003, muted the idea of a Coordinated Warehouse Centre (CWC) for pharmaceuticals in its determination to curb the incidence of fake, adulterated and counterfeit drugs, and also to end the chaotic and dangerous trade in drugs in the open markets at Ariaria in Abia State, Idumota in Lagos State, Onitsha Head Bridge in Anambra State and Sabon Gari in Kano State.

For years, federal regulatory agencies, particularly the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had engaged perpetrators of this unwholesome trade in a costly battle.

The journey to the CWC which reached an epoch with the commissioning of the Kanawa Pharmaceutical Coordinated Wholesale Centre also known as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre in Kano recently may not be an end in itself, but serve as a wake-up call for quick implementation of the project in the remaining states.

Working under a private-public partnership (PPP) arrangement between Brains and Hammers Limited and the Kano State government, the multi-billion-naira CWC is situated within the larger 117-acre Kano Economic City (KEC), a brainchild of the Governor Ganduje administration has been formally opened to mark completion of its phase 1.

Chairman of the KEC, Mohammed Aliyu Chiroma, described the Wholesale Centre as a complex of 2,100 shops with warehouses that would house businesses of all pharmaceutical products in Kano under the control of regulatory bodies such as Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria(PCN), Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and NAFDAC.

At the recent commissioning of the KEC phase 1, Chiroma spoke of the efforts put in by the tripartite pact executed by Brains and Hammers, the developer of the groundbreaking trade hub in West Africa, Kano State government and Jaiz Bank Plc. He discussed some features inside the sprawling 117 hectares architectural masterpiece .

According to him, the KEC is unlike anything that Brains and Hammers had done in the past as it required meticulous handling. “It is first-of-its-kind in the West Africa sub-region. Initially projected to cost N78 billion, it was reviewed upwards to N150 billion,” he said.

For this level of solid financial support, Chiroma commended the management of Jaiz Bank for believing in the project from the beginning and staying the course.

In their goodwill messages, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and Mojisola Adeleye, Director General, NAFDAC, praised Governor Ganduje for becoming a model for other states. Ehanire said, “History will be kind to your administration for relocating all the stakeholders to a regulated drug facility;” while Adeyeye said, “the Kano CWC will make our job easier. This is going to be a one-stop spot for us.”

Brains and Hammer’s reputation is built on over 15 solid years of insight and expertise. The company has become a partner of choice for affordable, premium, and luxury houses for the public and private sectors and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

Brains and Hammers’ hospitality, residential, commercial, and infrastructural portfolio covers thousands of acres of land in urban, suburban, and satellite communities in Abuja, Kano, Oyo and Lagos in Nigeria.