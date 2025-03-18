Business Leadership & Innovation Management (BLIM), a fast-rising career and leadership institute, and Ideas House, a prominent marketing agency, are seeking thought leaders making impactful contribution to the management of people.

The two organisations are partnering to host inaugural edition of the World Managers Appreciation Day (WMAD) on March 25 this year. The day is set aside to celebrate managers who have consistently shown penchant for grooming young talents and setting them on the right track for their next growth phase.

To mark the inaugural edition, both entities have lined up a series of activities, including an actionable roundtable discourse with the topic ‘Becoming a Great and Impactful Manager of People.’

The virtual session will feature some of the brightest business and leadership experts, including Alex Goma, business and leadership consultant; Enobong Ezekiel, general manager, strategy and general performance, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO); Emmanuel Agu, marketing & leadership consultant; Kehinde Salami, leadership expert; and Abiodun Ajiborode, business and career coach.

“WMAD is an initiative that recognises and celebrates outstanding managers who have demonstrated very commendable traits in nurturing talents committed to them,” Ajiborode explained, pointing out that the perpetual neglect of these charismatic managers is long overdue, as WMAD was birthed to fill this void in the corporate setting.

“Just like every other concept out there started with an idea, we are starting this from Nigeria, but we anticipate this to become a global movement in the near future,” Ajiborode added, saying that corporate brands, government institutions were very welcome to embrace the concept and celebrate the day in their offices.

Kehinde Salami, CEO of Ideas House Limited, noted that the corporate calendar was filled with numerous dates to celebrate key stakeholders in the corporate world, pointing out however that none was dedicated to recognising impactful line managers who are responsible for guiding their teams, making strategic decisions, and delivering organisational results.

According to him, this trend will be reversed as March 25 of every year will now be set aside to appreciate these unsung heroes.

As part of activities to commemorate the inaugural edition, employees can order gift items on the WMAD website for their current or past managers in a bid to show appreciation and celebrate them for their impact on their careers.

