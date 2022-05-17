Black Pelican celebrates 18years of providing interior solutions

In the past 18 years, Black Pelican has been providing interior solutions in the Nigerian real estate market and that, according to authorities of the company, is enough reason for them to roll out drums in celebration as they did recently.

Michael Owolabi, the chief executive officer of the company, says they are elated to celebrate the company’s growth trajectory and market leadership within the period under review.

Black Pelican is Nigeria’s foremost interior solutions provider, trading under 3 trade names – IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct and Technogym. The company has been providing high quality interior solutions in the real estate industry and is now known and celebrated by discerning clients far and near for its high quality Bathroom fittings, Kitchens, Doors, Furniture, Lighting, Tiles and gym equipment.

Speaking on this great milestone which they have achieved over the years, Owolabi said, “we saw the gap in the market and started out with the aim of providing high quality bathroom solutions and, over time, morphed into a more robust solutions provider as the needs of our clients demanded.”

“Today we are the destination of choice for the most discerning clients. Our success is due, in no small measure, to our people,” he added.

According to him, the company’s Technogym business has, in the last 4 years, made giant strides in promoting a total wellness revolution through the supply of premium wellness equipment and by embodying the wellness lifestyle.

“We have created these total solutions approach to ensure that our clients get the best with comfort, knowing that we advise, procure/supply and install whatever products specified by us.

“We are also excited that through this vision, we are providing employment opportunities to both artisans and professionals, thereby reducing the unemployment rate in the country,” he said.

Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to promote hygiene and end open defecation, Black Pelican has donated toilets to numerous schools and organizations such as the Nigerian Red cross Society, Ikoyi Club, University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ Home and a handful of primary and tertiary institutions amongst others.

The organisation is also collaborating with the Water Aid Foundation to ensure that the initiative is sustained.