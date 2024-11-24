Afriland Properties strengthens operations, appoints new executive director

Afriland Properties Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate investment and development companies, has, in a bid to strengthen its operations, appointed Olukayode Odebiyi as an executive director.

Odebyiyi’s appointment is also part of the company’s ongoing efforts at enhancing operational efficiency and expanding project portfolio in line with its vision of redefining the real estate landscape in Nigerian cities.

Olukayode, who previously served as Director of Property Development at Afriland Properties, has been instrumental in the successful execution of several transformative projects that reflect the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable development.

The company, in a statement obtained by BusinessDay, explained that, in his new capacity, Olukayode would oversee project development, business development, and facilities management, driving strategic initiatives that align with Afriland’s long-term objectives.

With over 24 years of professional experience in Real Estate and Portfolio Management, Strategy Development, Finance and Treasury Management, and Business Development, Olukayode is a respected leader in the industry. His expertise spans project management, data analysis, and enhancing building efficiency, skills that will be invaluable as Afriland pursues its ambitious growth plans.

An alumnus of the Harvard Graduate School of Designs Advanced Management Development Programme in Real Estate (AMDP), Olukayode also holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School and a BSc in Economics from the University of Ibadan.

Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Afriland Properties Board, said, “Olukayode’s appointment underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and recognizing exceptional leadership potentials. As an organization that prioritizes career progression and growth, Afriland remains committed to leveraging the skills and expertise of our workforce to achieve corporate goals.”

According to him, Olukayode’s vast experience and strong leadership qualities make him a valuable addition to the executive team, hoping that his contributions would further bolster the company’s ability to deliver value to its stakeholders.

Uzo Oshogwe, Afriland Properties’ MD/CEO, also expressed her confidence in the appointment, saying, “Olukayode has consistently demonstrated his capacity to drive projects that align with our mission.”

“With over two decades of experience spanning real estate, strategy, and business development, he brings a wealth of expertise that positions him to play a pivotal role in achieving Afriland’s goals of delivering innovative and sustainable property solutions. We are excited about the expected opportunities his leadership will create for the company and our stakeholders,” Nnorom said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share