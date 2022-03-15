Abbey Mortgage launches mobile app to boost financial engagement with customers

As part of its commitment to providing affordable housing finance solutions in Nigeria, Abbey Mortgage Bank, on Monday, launched a data-friendly mobile application to boost financial engagement with customers.

The App, the bank explained, would give its customers easy access to their accounts as well as enable them to do transactions seamlessly without any need for in-person banking.

“We developed this App based on the need to provide a more seamless and convenient banking experience for both existing and new customers by simply downloading and registering securely on the Abbey Mobile App,” Lolita Ejiofor, the bank’s General Manager, Information Technology and Platforms, said at the launch of the App.

He explained that the App was designed through innovative processes that enable users to achieve their financial purposes without being physically present in the bank.

“The app would ensure a better experience and will be accessible for day-to-day banking services, including opening an account to save towards equity for a mortgage (Save-to-Own), without visiting a branch. Our Customer Experience Team is readily available to assist,” Ejiofor assured.

Madu Hamman, the bank’s MD /CEO, expressed delight that Abbey was at the forefront of digital banking within the mortgage banking space.

“We recognize that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers,” Madu said.

Hamman noted, however, that in keeping with its commitment to simplify homeownership, provide funding to qualified customers and reduce access times, Abbey was utilizing the latest technology to consolidate the compendium of care and expand its vision to customers’ mobile devices.

Similarly, Felix Omodayo-Owotuga, the Group Head (GH), e-business & support, explained that customers would also be rewarded with fabulous prizes as they refer a friend to the AbbeyMobile App, as the goal was to consistently create value for customers and provide them with solutions that enable them to meet their strategic objective in their journey to homeownership.

He attributed the launch of the app to the rise in the number of internet consumers, increased access to web-based and online services, and the rising need to simplify homeownership, adding that it was a democratization of mortgage banking in Nigeria as well as providing access to homes for Nigerians in all geographic locations.

The GH assured that with over 108 million internet users in Nigeria and an estimated 120 million mobile phone holders, Abbey Mortgage was now able to connect more Nigerians to quick and professional guides in their journey towards homeownership.

He explained that the App contains a security code that allows users to report emergencies and block accounts at any point in time using any mobile phone. He revealed the bank’s plan to make the App a financial supermarket.