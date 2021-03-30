4 reasons Atco Homes’ new scheme is good route to investing in property

A real estate development firm, Atco Homes, has just entered the property market with a new scheme comprising Angel Blue Estate, Oakville Gardens, Milton Estate, Cloud View Estate, among others, all located right in the heart of Ibeju-Lekki.

Ibeju Lekki is one of the fastest developing areas in Lagos, Nigeria. This means that those who will be investing in this scheme will not wait long before their property starts appreciating in value and bringing back good returns on their investment.

This is because the new developments coming up in this area, including the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Deep Seaport, the Cargo Airport, etc will attract people that will work in all these developments. They will need homes to live and offices to work from, meaning that those taking position now will benefit from the expected demand.

This scheme is targeted at low and middle income earners, a group that is described as the underserved. Because this the entry barrier to owning homes here or investing in the units on offer is low.

“Nigerians can become landowners in this top Lagos city of Ibeju-Lekki for as low as N800, 000, starting with an initial deposit of N25, 000; we are driven by passion to empower Nigerians to live a fuller and wealthier life, Triumph-Abatan Oluwayomi, Atco Homes’managing director, explained.

He added that this is why the company was making opportunities available to all Nigerians to own properties in Ibeju-Lekki where, he explained further, buyers could buy to live or buy for investment and still get value for their money.

Another reason this scheme is a good investment destination is because the developer has put in place a pocket-friendly payment plan that gives buyers two years of zero percent interest on the land cost.

In another instance, the company has put in place a gift of Toyota corolla for purchasing three and above plots from one of their estates called Nation’s View Estate located in Shapati, Lekki. This, according to the managing director, is aimed to drive mass land-ownership and home-ownership.

According to him, they have stepped forward with bold new home and land ownership plans that are structured around an installment and zero-interest regime to support various federal and state governments housing schemes which seek to make land and homes more affordable and accessible to Nigerians

Oluwayomi explained that their passion to serve Nigerians is pushing them to explore all avenues to enrich the lives of Nigerians through outright home-ownership or investment in land that have higher return on investment on short and long term basis.

“ The location of estates offer good prospects not only to Nigerians at home, but also those in Diaspora as the prime location of Angel Blue Estate, for instance, on Ogombo Road gives residents access to facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals and corporate institutions,” he noted.

“All our estates are havens for tranquillity with a blend of relaxation, comfort and scenic environment. The gated estates offer a mix of modern workspaces and exquisite centres with stunning views and engaging landscape”, he added.

Presently, Atco Homes has in its portfolio 12 residential estates. These include The Nations View Estate, Cloud View Estate in Ode-Omi, Bliss Vale Estate in Lamijo; The Blue Ocean Estate, The Dove Estate, Brampton Lake, Milton Estate, Oakville Garden, Angel Blue Estate, all located in Ibeju-Lekki, in Lagos.

“A sizeable number of the estates enjoys closeness to other major developments like Lekki International Airport, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Epe Resorts, Lekki Golf Course, Alaro City, Eleko Beach and the Pan-Atlantic University,” Oluwayomi added.