Yorubanisation: Tinubu puts Nigeria’s fate entirely in Yoruba hands. How perverse!

Shortly before the 2023 presidential election, I wrote a piece in this column, titled “Think, Yoruba, think! A Tinubu presidency would harm your race” (BusinessDay, February 20, 2023). The premise of that thoughtful and, in my view, patriotic intervention was threefold. First, Bola Tinubu’s miasmic past was the antithesis of the honour-signalling ‘omoluabi’ ethos that the Yorubas claim define them. His self-serving and feudalistic politics was entirely at odds with the ‘omoluabi’ core values. Second, Tinubu staked his presidential bid on “Em