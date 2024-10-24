Yield-hungry investors drive T-bill returns to 5-month high

The yield on Nigeria’s one-year treasury bills rose to a five-month high after a primary auction Wednesday, as investors demanded higher returns and authorities continued on the path of aggressive monetary tightening. The yield on the one-year bill rose to 26.02 percent from 24.77 percent at the last auction, the highest since August. A total of N374.67 billion worth of maturing treasury bills was rolled over by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, October 23. The apex bank sold N374.67 billion worth of the one year bills de