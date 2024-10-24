  • Thursday, October 24, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Will the IMF’s tough measures break or build the economy?

October 24, 2024

Nigeria’s 51% debt-to-GDP ratio seen falling in 2025
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) “Great Tightening” has ushered in an era of rising interest rates and stricter monetary policies, forcing economies worldwide to grapple with surging inflation. For Nigeria, this comes at a precarious moment, as the country struggles with a heavy debt burden, inflationary pressures, and an over-reliance on oil revenues. But as the global tide shifts, the real question is: how will Nigeria respond? Inflation is no stranger to Nigeria, but the current 32.7 percent rate in September 2024, as reported b
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE