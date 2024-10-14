Will Nigeria’s economic reforms deliver its people?

Nigeria is set to embark on a tax reform policy to eliminate multiple taxation through the Economic Stabilisation Bills (ESB). This reform seeks to amend 15 tax, fiscal, and establishment laws to foster economic stability and inclusive growth. At its core, the ESB intends to consolidate taxes, lower business costs, spur investment, and promote price stability. However, whether this reform will deliver the desired growth remains an open question. To assess its potential impact, we can look back at history. Reaganomics: A Precedent