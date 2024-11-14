Why state governors must embrace new revenue reality

Share Recently, the news broke that Northern governors opposed a proposed tax reform bill, describing it as "against the interest of the North and other sub-nationals." This bill introduces a derivation-based model for distributing Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, and it is currently awaiting approval by the National Assembly. According to Nojeem Yusuf, a UK tax expert, “Derivation means VAT returns to where it was paid by consumers." Under the proposed VAT arrangement, 10% of VAT revenue would go to the federal government, while the remaining 90% wTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM How Nigeria’s early economic lead over China was lost PREMIUM Volatile naira sours South African investors’ appetite for Nigeria PREMIUM Nigerian stocks that have made investors richer in 2024