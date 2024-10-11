Share WE PLAY TOO MUCH ...Like Singapore, Nigeria must get serious about addressing corruption. During a visit to Accra in 1994, there was a lot of talk about Nana Rawlings purchasing a jacuzzi worth around $10,000 in the United States. Even as Ghana’s First Lady, it was questionable how she could afford such a luxury. This raised concerns among the media and the public, especially considering Ghanaians' economic difficulties due to the World Bank-induced Structural Adjustment Programme. People also couldn't ignore the fact that 15 yearsTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM The unending battle for the soul of Nigeria’s naira PREMIUM Nigerian fintechs lead African peers as funding falls by 77% PREMIUM The price of violence: Why Nigeria must prioritise peace for prosperity