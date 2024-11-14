  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
Volatile naira sours South African investors’ appetite for Nigeria

November 14, 2024

South African business owners recognise the vast potential of Africa's most populous nation, but many are hitting a roadblock—the unpredictable swings of the naira. With dreams of tapping into Nigeria's bustling market, these investors find themselves at a crossroads, wary of riding the waves of currency chaos. "Nigeria is a large and attractive market but the unpredictable swings of the naira make it scary to go in there," Stephane Cohen, a busines
