Unilever turns the tide with N6.57bn profit in Q3

Unilever Nigeria Plc, one of the country's top fast-moving consumer goods firms, is enjoying a renaissance in 2024. The FMCG firm reported a turnaround in its third quarter results, posting an after-tax profit of N6.57 billion for the period ending September 30 2024, compared to a loss of N1.09 billion in September 2023. Unilever's improved financial performance in Q3 2024 extends the company's positive outturn this year after a turbulent period in the preceding years. In the first and second quarters of 2024, the multinational recorde