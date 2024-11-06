  • Wednesday, November 06, 2024
The rise and return of Donald Trump, the unorthodox US president

Judge dismisses Trump hush money appeal for the third time, to sentence on Sept 18

Donald Trump, former United States President

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, appears poised for a potential return to the White House, maintaining a strong lead as the Republican candidate in the ongoing presidential election. As of this report, Trump has secured over 61 million popular votes, accounting for 51.1% of the total, while Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris has received over 57 million votes, 47.5%. In the
