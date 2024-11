The curious case of how Netherlands’ agricultural productivity trumps Nigeria’s

Despite Nigeria's vast agricultural resources (about 70.8 million hectares of arable land), favourable climatic conditions, a youthful and growing population, and a large market that attracts investors, hunger and poverty remain a persistent issue.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) one in every ten Nigerians faces hunger, and nearly 60 percent live in some form of multidimensional poverty. Interes