Tax reform bills: Tinubu shuns national consensus for radical policy proposals

There is hardly anyone who will disagree that Nigeria needs a fundamental tax reform. This, after all, is a country with one of the most cumbersome tax regimes in the world, where tax laws and regulations are overlapping and burdensome, where the administration and collection of taxes are ridden with inefficiency and corruption, and where tax avoidance and evasion are prevalent. Consequently, at about 9 per cent, Nigeria has the lowest tax-to-GDP ratio in sub-Saharan Africa, which, coupled with erratic and dwindling revenue from predominantly o