T-bills yields hit record high of 30.7% as investors price in rate cut

The real returns on one-year T-bills narrowed as yield hit record high of 30.7 percent. This is as CBN and investors price in rate hike. The real return on the one-year bill stands at 3.18 percent adjusted for inflation. The yield on the one-year T-bills increased to 30.7 percent from 29.87 percent, the highest on record. “As to why stop rates inched up, there was a general expectation that rates would rise on the back of sticky inflation and last rate exercise where the MPC increased local rates,” a Lagos based analyst who did not wan