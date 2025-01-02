States lag in Nigeria’s unemployment puzzle

In October 2024, the World Bank revealed a startling statistic: only 12.4 percent of Nigerians are primarily engaged in wage jobs. Yet, many of our governors appear oblivious to this economic quagmire.

A cursory analysis of states' budgets performance for 2024 Q3 shows that governors may not have prioritised initiatives aligned with the World Bank’s recommendations, with Lagos State being a relative exception.

While wage jobs are crucial for lifting people out of poverty, such opportunities remai