States’ IGR hits five-year high on income tax

.Lagos, FCT, Rivers account for 50% .States’ IGR rose 32 percent in five years Pay As You Earn (PAYE) pushed the internally generated revenues (IGR) of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to a five-year high in 2023, demonstrating that subnational governments can boost economic activities in their domains to earn more income. States grew their IGRs by 32 percent, from N1.64 trillion in 2019 to N2.43 trillion in 2023, according to BusinessDay analysis of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s IGR repor