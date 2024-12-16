River of cash leaves no trail as Nigerians battle drought 

Cash scarcity remains a persistent issue across Nigeria, even as the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that currency in circulation hit a record high of N4.5 trillion in October 2024.

According to the data, currency in circulation increased by 4.7 percent from N4.3 trillion recorded in September 2024.

Despite this increase, Nigerians continue to face challenges accessing cash as banks ration withdrawals and automated teller machines (ATMs) fail to dispense.

To read more, subscribe here.