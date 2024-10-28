Regional development: Nigeria needs true regionalism, not failed zonal commissions

Share Every senator and every member of the House of Representatives who voted to create a regional ‘development’ commission in Nigeria claim it is a game-changer that will radically transform the geopolitical zone concerned. But they know that’s not true; they know it’s yet another unaccountable federal agency that will induce the squandering of public funds and do little to support regional development. Similarly, every president who signed into law a bill to establish a regional ‘development’ commission knew he only fostered another opportunity foTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Columnists Akintola Williams’ Memorial Lecture (Continuation) Columnists The amazing story of senator Crystal Azige Columnists I turned 62 last week…Never mind the slip