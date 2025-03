Transnational Corporation Plc, a Nigerian conglomerate, sustained its growth trajectory in 2024, with earnings soaring over two-fold, primarily driven by a robust performance in its power business.

According to the Group’s audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2024, Transcorp's revenue surged by 107 percent to N408 billion from the N197 billion recorded in 2023, driven by strategic investments and operational efficiency across its subsidiaries.