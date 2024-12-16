Okonjo-Iweala, Kemi Badenoch: The duo whose great feats shame Nigeria!

The strength of any country consists of its natural resources, human resources, and capital assets, namely, the economic wealth that delivers higher living standards. The first two determine the third. If a country can successfully harness its natural resources, using its human talent, it will prosper; if it can’t, it will fail. Now, Nigeria is known worldwide for its abundant human and natural resources, so why is it one of the world’s poorest countries? Why is Nigeria run so badly that it is utterly dysfunctional, verging on state failure?