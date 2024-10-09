Nigeria’s record FDI plunge spotlights Tinubu’s policies

Share Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that show that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria plunged to a record low in the second quarter of 2024 has put the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu's reforms under the spotlight. The Nigerian economy experienced a plunge in foreign direct investment during the second quarter of 2024, with inflows reaching a historic low of $29.83 million. The data comes on the heels of Tinubu's independence day speech that Nigeria had attracted $30 billion in the last one year due to hisTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Full deregulation to break petrol scarcity ‘curse’ PREMIUM Can the flight of Nigeria’s economic turnaround take-off on the monetary policy wing? PREMIUM Nigeria slumbers as TotalEnergies pumps $10bn into Suriname