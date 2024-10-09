  • Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Nigeria's record FDI plunge spotlights Tinubu's policies

October 9, 2024

Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that show that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria plunged to a record low in the second quarter of 2024 has put the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu's reforms under the spotlight. The Nigerian economy experienced a plunge in foreign direct investment during the second quarter of 2024, with inflows reaching a historic low of $29.83 million. The data comes on the heels of Tinubu's independence day speech that Nigeria had attracted $30 billion in the last one year due to his
