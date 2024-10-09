Nigeria’s record FDI plunge spotlights Tinubu’s policies

Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that show that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria plunged to a record low in the second quarter of 2024 has put the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu's reforms under the spotlight. The Nigerian economy experienced a plunge in foreign direct investment during the second quarter of 2024, with inflows reaching a historic low of $29.83 million. The data comes on the heels of Tinubu's independence day speech that Nigeria had attracted $30 billion in the last one year due to his