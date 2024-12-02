Nigeria’s PMI in focus as U.S. eyes unemployment data

Share Stanbic IBTC is expected to release Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a metric used to measure business activities on Monday while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will reveal the unemployment figures of the world’s largest economy on Friday. Monday, December 2 Stanbic IBTC to publish Nigeria's PMI Stanbic IBTC is expected to release Nigeria's Purchasing Managers’ Index for November on Monday. In October, the PMI report indicated that the headline index decreased to 46.9 in OctobeTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News FG orders probe into salary deductions, promotion arrears in paramilitary services News Ex-President Jonathan, who made Wike minister and governor, asks Rivers people to now support Fubara News Port Harcourt Refinery concedes scaling back operations for upgrade