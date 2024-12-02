Nigeria’s PMI in focus as U.S. eyes unemployment data

Stanbic IBTC is expected to release Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a metric used to measure business activities on Monday while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will reveal the unemployment figures of the world’s largest economy on Friday. Monday, December 2 Stanbic IBTC to publish Nigeria's PMI Stanbic IBTC is expected to release Nigeria's Purchasing Managers’ Index for November on Monday. In October, the PMI report indicated that the headline index decreased to 46.9 in Octobe