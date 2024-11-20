Nigeria’s life expectancy stagnates on decade-long underinvestment

Share A decade of underinvestment in healthcare and public services has left Nigeria’s life expectancy stagnating at 63 years. BusinessDay’s World Health Organisation (WHO) data analysis shows that life expectancy grew by 22.6 percent from 51.7 years in 2014 to 63.4 years in 2021 and has stagnated until 2024. Nigeria allocated a minor portion of its national health budget (N1.14 trillion) to capital health expenditure within this period. According to the Budget Office of the Federation, the larger portion (N3.39 trillion) was allotted to recTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Telcos’ revenue per user slumps as weaker naira tips Nigeria off the top PREMIUM Dwindling oil output threatens FG's ambitious 2025 budget PREMIUM Inflation bites bankers despite higher salaries