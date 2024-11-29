Nigerians ‘hustle’ way out of unemployment

Nigeria’s unemployment unexpectedly fell in the second quarter of 2024, fuelled by the steady rise in self-employment, otherwise known as 'hustle jobs' as loss in paid employment puts citizens’ entrepreneurial skills to test. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which defined a rise in unemployment as generally meaning the number of people searching for jobs, said the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in the three months to June from 5.3 percent in the first quarter of the year. The data further revealed that jobless growth has