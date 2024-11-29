Nigerians ‘hustle’ way out of unemployment

Share Nigeria’s unemployment unexpectedly fell in the second quarter of 2024, fuelled by the steady rise in self-employment, otherwise known as 'hustle jobs' as loss in paid employment puts citizens’ entrepreneurial skills to test. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which defined a rise in unemployment as generally meaning the number of people searching for jobs, said the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in the three months to June from 5.3 percent in the first quarter of the year. The data further revealed that jobless growth hasTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News UK earns over $34m from 225,000 applications in Nigeria in 12 months News FG hands over completed $3bn Port Harcourt-Aba railway project to NRC News NCC to announce new tariff plan Dec 13