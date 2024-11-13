Nigerian stocks that have made investors richer in 2024

Many listed stocks at the Nigerian bourse have made investors richer this year, producing returns of 30 percent to 500 percent so far, according to market data collated by BusinessDay. While some are penny stocks, others are either mid-cap or large equities. Some of the stocks that are leading the league in this respect are: Oando, Transcorp, RT Briscoe, and Julius Berger. The stocks have produced returns ranging from 300 percent to over 500 percent so far this year. Oando has risen the most this year by 566.19 percent. It is followed