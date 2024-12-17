Nigerian inflation is rising again. But for how long?

Consumer prices in Nigeria rose at a faster pace in the month of November compared to last year, hitting a fresh 28-year high as food and transport costs surged. Annual inflation printed at 34.60 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday, marking the third consecutive increase after annual inflation slowed in August. The annual rate was 0.72 percentage points higher than October. Nigeria has been locked in a protracted battle to tame inflation this year with the CBN hiking interest rates by 850 basis points this yea