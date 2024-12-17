Nigerian inflation is rising again. But for how long?

Share Consumer prices in Nigeria rose at a faster pace in the month of November compared to last year, hitting a fresh 28-year high as food and transport costs surged. Annual inflation printed at 34.60 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday, marking the third consecutive increase after annual inflation slowed in August. The annual rate was 0.72 percentage points higher than October. Nigeria has been locked in a protracted battle to tame inflation this year with the CBN hiking interest rates by 850 basis points this yeaTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Okonjo-Iweala, Kemi Badenoch: The duo whose great feats shame Nigeria! PREMIUM Five penny stocks to gift your loved ones this Christmas PREMIUM Economic Week Ahead: What to expect as Nigeria publishes November inflation data