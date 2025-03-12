Nigeria's Eurobond market has felt the sting of rising geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices, which have triggered an increase in yield. The average yield on the Eurobond increased to 9.17 percent on Monday, from 8.79 percent the previous Monday. Conversely, the average price declined to $92.26 on Monday from $94.15. According to analysts at Meristem, the bearish run this week is as a result of concerns over the U.S. tariff policies and potential sanctions on Russia, which weakened global risk appetite, prompting investors t