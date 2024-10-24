Nigerian Breweries can’t seem to shake-off naira devaluation woes

Nigerian Breweries Plc reported a net loss of N149.50 billion in its unaudited nine months (9M) 2024 results, primarily driven by a substantial foreign exchange (FX) loss of N160.48 billion. The largest brewer recently announced its unaudited and provisional results for the third quarter (nine months) ended September 30, 2024 which shows group revenue grew by 76.9 percent to N710.872 billion from N401.801 billion in 9M’2023. Nigerian Breweries recently concluded its Rights Issue of N599.1 billion which is meant to reduce its foreign exc