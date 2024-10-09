Nigeria slumbers as TotalEnergies pumps $10bn into Suriname

Africa’s biggest oil producer is struggling to attract investments into its energy sector whereas Suriname, a tiny South American country, is getting serious investment attention from one of the biggest oil majors in the world, TotalEnergies. With a population of about 700,000 and less than 1 percent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP), Suriname has recently discovered significant offshore oil reserves, positioning it as a rising star in the global energy market, thanks to favourable, attractive investment conditions. Meanwhile, Nigeri