Naira bounces back as liquidity improves

The naira, on Tuesday, recovered from its losses against the dollar, gaining N40.20, following improved liquidity at the official foreign exchange (FX) market. Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited showed that the naira appreciated by 2.5 percent as the dollar was quoted at N1, 630.45 on Tuesday compared to N1, 670.65 seen on Monday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). The FX market turnover increased significantly by 198.86 percent to $242.59 million, from $81.17 million recorded on Monday at the NAFEM.