Naira appreciates after first FX trading on Bloomberg BMatch System

...Stands at N1,730 at parallel market The naira, on Monday, appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market after the first foreign exchange (FX) trading day on the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) via the Bloomberg BMatch System. The local currency gained N20 as the dollar traded at the rate of N1,730 as against N1,750 on Friday at the parallel market, also known as black market. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Tuesday, issued a directive mandating all banks in the interbank