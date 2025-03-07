With ginger priced between N4.5 million and N5 million per ton and an annual production ranging from 522,000 to 555,000 tons, the nation's favourable climatic conditions and the organic quality of its ginger products make it an appealing investment opportunity. According to Meshach Baba, national public relations Officer of the National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN), Nigeria's ginger industry holds significant potential to attract foreign investors, particularly from China and India. The key to making the most of ginger however lie