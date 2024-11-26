Industries’ thirst for palm oil sees prices surge by 120%

Share The price of palm oil has jumped by 120 percent in one year due to rising industrial demand and low supply. In a market survey, BusinessDay found that the price of a 5-litre keg of palm oil rose to N11, 000 this month from N5,000 obtained in November 2023, indicating a 120 percent increase over the period. Similarly, the price of a 10-litre keg of edible oil increased to N22, 000 this month from N10,000 reported at the same time in 2023, signifying a 120 percent price jump. Demand for palm oil has doubled as cosmetic firms, pharmaceutiTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News Further rate hike expected as Nigeria combats inflation News Nigeria to gain $7.5bn annually from fuel subsidy removal - Presidency News Banks raise N1.7trn recapitalization fund from capital market