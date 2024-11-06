Immigration tops Nigerians’ concerns as U.S. elects new president

...Nigerians get 28% of U.S job visas in 2023 Nigerians are mostly concerned about immigration issues as the United States of America votes to elect its 47th president. BusinessDay’s search on social media and off the online media showed that the majority of Nigerians looked forward to a U.S president with immigration-friendly policies. While citizens at home seek immigration-friendly policies that will enable them to migrate to the United States, those already in the U.S. told BusinessDay they do not want policies that will upend thei