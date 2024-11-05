How Trump or Harris’ win will shape Nigerian markets

The world is bracing itself for a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris' win in the Tuesday presidential election in the United States. No matter who wins, markets will react in certain ways. For Nigeria, Trump or Harris' win will have implications for the economy. The showdown could leave a lasting mark on Nigeria’s financial landscape, potentially triggering a wave of reactions in stock markets and bond prices. Financial market reactions Investors are increasingly nervous, causing stock markets around the world to shift u