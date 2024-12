... New Eurobonds surpass older issues in returns ... Nigeria stares down $12bn in Eurobond payments over next decade

When Nigeria returned to the Eurobond market with its latest $2.2 billion offer, it wasn’t just economic reforms that lured investors—it was the eye-catching yields.

Like bees to honey, global investors were drawn to Nigeria’s mouth-watering interest rates, with the government offering returns of 9.625 percent for a six-and-a-half-year bond and 10.375 percent for a ten-year issua