How Nigeria can tame inflation in 2025

Businesses and consumers in Nigeria have been on the receiving end of spiraling inflation which peaked at 34.6 percent, a 28-year high, in November.

The federal government expects inflation rate to cool to 15 percent in 2025 but some economists consider the target over ambitious.

Basil Abia, an economic analyst and co-founder of VerivAfrica, said that without effectively addressing key inflation drivers such as high food prices, exchange rates, and excess liquidity,there won’t be sufficient condi