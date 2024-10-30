How Moniepoint joined league of Nigerian unicorns

When Team Apt, a startup specialising in digital financial solutions, rebranded to Moniepoint in early 2023, it was processing $10 billion in transactions monthly for more than 400,000 businesses. Today, Moniepoint processes over 800 million transactions valued at $17 billion monthly for 10 million businesses and individuals. It is also Nigeria’s newest unicorn after raising $110 million in equity financing, led by Development Partners International’s African Development Partners (ADP) III fund and with participation from Google’s Africa Inv