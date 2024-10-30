How Moniepoint joined league of Nigerian unicorns

Share When Team Apt, a startup specialising in digital financial solutions, rebranded to Moniepoint in early 2023, it was processing $10 billion in transactions monthly for more than 400,000 businesses. Today, Moniepoint processes over 800 million transactions valued at $17 billion monthly for 10 million businesses and individuals. It is also Nigeria’s newest unicorn after raising $110 million in equity financing, led by Development Partners International’s African Development Partners (ADP) III fund and with participation from Google’s Africa InvTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Nigeria's GDP Rebasing: What it means beyond the numbers PREMIUM Tumbling naira tests CBN resolve to build reserves PREMIUM Investment in student housing rising on higher returns