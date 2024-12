By Oluwole Crowther

Nigeria would require an average annual growth of 38 percent to achieve its $1 trillion economy target by 2030, according to BusinessDay analysis.

This is not in isolation, the projection by Financial Derivatives Company also reveals a 40 percent average growth rate to reach the GDP target by 2030.

During the 2023 presidential campaign, Tinubu addressed business leaders at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja, claiming that Nigeria’s