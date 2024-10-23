  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Great tightening: What’s next for Nigeria’s economic future?

October 23, 2024

Redefining the disconnect in strategic communication between Nigerian government and the people
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted the critical challenges faced by global economies, underscored by the ongoing "Great Tightening" – a period characterised by rising interest rates and tighter monetary policies to combat inflation. This shift has profound implications for emerging markets like Nigeria, where economic vulnerabilities are exacerbated by high debt levels, inflationary pressures and supply-side disruptions. The global inflationary landscape: Unraveling the causes Global inflation h
