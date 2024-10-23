Great tightening: What’s next for Nigeria’s economic future?

Share The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted the critical challenges faced by global economies, underscored by the ongoing "Great Tightening" – a period characterised by rising interest rates and tighter monetary policies to combat inflation. This shift has profound implications for emerging markets like Nigeria, where economic vulnerabilities are exacerbated by high debt levels, inflationary pressures and supply-side disruptions. The global inflationary landscape: Unraveling the causes Global inflation hTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Unilever turns the tide with N6.57bn profit in Q3 PREMIUM Why rate hikes alone won't solve Nigeria’s inflation crisis PREMIUM Seplat shares hit record high as FG approves ExxonMobil deal