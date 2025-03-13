...Imports from Thailand jump 60-fold in one year ...Over 50 small-scale millers shut down in 2024- RIMAN The gains recorded in the Nigerian rice industry are fast fading as high production costs squeeze local millers, leaving room for foreign varieties to flood the markets across the nation. Apart from the spiraling production costs, experts also attribute the influx of foreign rice to quality concerns of some local varieties as well as porous borders, especially in northern Nigeria. Nigeria’s rice imports from Th