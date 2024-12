This Christmas, consider gifting your loved ones something that could grow in value over time, and a classic example of this is penny stocks.

In the Nigerian context, penny stocks describe shares that trade at relatively low prices, typically below N5 per share.

The term is borrowed from the American capital markets, where "penny stocks" refers to shares of small-cap or micro-cap companies.

Often overlooked, penny stocks can offer unique opportunities for those who can take a ri